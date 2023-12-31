Pakistani actor Faysal Quraishi roots for release of Indian films in country: We shut down our avenues of revenue

Pakistan actor Faysal Quraishi has said that Indian films should be released in the country. As per news agency PTI, Faysal said Pakistan needs to lift the ban on the screening of Indian films to survive and grow. He also said that if there was no ban on Indian films in Pakistan, the film drama industry would earn around ₹6,000 to 7,000 million annually from the entertainment business. (Also Read | Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar: 'I feel stressed and anxious in Karachi, just don't feel safe here') Faysal Quraishi is a Pakistani actor and host.

What Faysal Quraishi says about Indian films

"Being a Pakistani, I'm very patriotic. But if you have to run Pakistani cinemas, it's important that you exhibit Indian films. I'm being very selfish. But I know the audience in Pakistan wants to watch Indian films. You can't enforce your will on them. (Let us) Work to improve relations," news agency PTI quoted him citing a local channel.

"Our movies and serials were being shown on their online portals and people went to the cinemas as well to watch Indian films, and it brought in valuable revenue for our industry. It is funny we tend to shut down our avenues of revenue. People need new and exciting content to attract them to the cinemas and for that not only do we need to improve our content and business models but also have no ban on screening of Indian movies. This would also reopen our content on streaming portals," he added.

Indian films banned in Pakistan

Pakistan has completely banned the screening of Indian films in theatres since 2019. However, film lovers can watch these films on different streaming platforms, such as Netflix and Prime Video.

About Faysal's career

Faysal appears in Pakistani television dramas, reality shows, and films. He first gained recognition for playing the leading role of Boota in the television series Boota from Toba Tek Singh (1999). He hosted a morning show Muskurati Morning with Faisal Qureshi, from 2010 to 2014. He hosted the morning show Salam Zindagi from 2016 to 2019. He was also the host of a game show Jeet Ka Dum. Currently, he is hosting another game show, Khush Raho Pakistan.

The actor turned producer in 2017 with the production house Connect Studios. He also owns a film production house Faysal Quraishi Films. He also starred in Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan, Meri Ansuni Kahani, Masuri, Roag, Main Abdul Qadir Hoon, Qaid-e-Tanhai, Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga, Rang Laaga, Muqaddar among many others.

