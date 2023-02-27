Pakistani actor Ushna Shah reacts to people slamming her for 'dressing up like an Indian bride' in a red wedding lehenga

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah recently married golf player Hamza Amin. The photos and videos of the newlyweds are being widely shared on social media, showing Ushna in her bridal dress – a red lehenga designed by Pakistani brand Warda Saleem. In one of the wedding videos, Ushna can be seen dancing her heart out along with her groom Hamza Amin and others. A section of social media users have slammed the actor for wearing a red lehenga for the wedding, while a few people also objected to the Pakistani actor dancing at the festivities. Also read: Pakistani actor Hania Aamir dances to Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR song Naatu Naatu at a wedding. Watch

On Sunday, Ushna took to Instagram Stories to school those policing her and her wedding outfit. Along with a photo of herself wearing her red bridal lehenga and giving a glimpse of her mehendi, the actor wrote, "Mrs Amin (referencing her husband's name) to those who have a problem with my dress: you weren't invited, nor did you pay for my shade of red. My jewellery, my jora (wedding outfit): purely Pakistani. My heart, however, half-Austrian (hinting at her husband). Allah humein khush rakhey aameen (May God keep us happy)." She further wrote, "Beigaani shaadi mein jo inunived photographers ghuss gaye, unko salaam (my greetings to the uninvited photographers, who came for our wedding)."

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah schooled people who had a problem with her wedding outfit,

Sharing a video of the actor dancing with her husband during the wedding celebration, a Twitter user wrote, "Pakistanis have their own cultures and religion. Stop trying to import Indian cultures in Pakistan. We're Muslims and our religion doesn't allow us to wear this kind of stuff. Stop spreading negativity." Another one tweeted, "Why have Pakistani brides started dressing up in such Indian styles? This is not our culture!!" One more person tweeted, "They are fooling people by promoting Indian culture in the name of Pakistani culture. We shouldn't tolerate it as it spoils our own culture, traditional values ​​and religious values ​​as well."

An Instagram user also reacted to Ushna's now-deleted message on Instagram Stories that was shared by a Pakistan-based media account on Instagram. She wrote about Ushna, "On the day of her wedding, she is reading the comments of people on Instagram and on top of that she is also replying to them. Salute to you too!" Another one sided with Ushna, and commented on the post, "May Allah keep them both happy and trolls unhappy." Another one supported the actor, and wrote, "Why can’t we be positive and spread love instead of negativity; also this is her big event, so no one has any right to say stupid things. Guys, come on, don’t be so judgmental always."

In December last year, Ushna had announced her engagement to golfer Hamza Amin by sharing their picture on Instagram.

