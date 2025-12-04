After Palash Muchchal, Smriti Mandhana's wedding gets postponed, event company shares: ‘We don’t cross the finish line…'

Indian music composer Palash Muchhal was supposed to get married to Smriti Mandhana on November 24. But then Smriti Mandhana’s father was hospitalised due to sudden health issues, and even Palash was hospitalised a day later. There were numerous speculations and rumours claiming that Palash cheated on Smriti with the dance choreographer. The event management company penned a cryptic note after the entire controversy grabbed headlines, stating that their staff ‘certainly deserve’ a mention for all the hard work. Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were set to get married on November 24.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding put on hold

Krayonz Entertainment, the event management company in charge of the high-profile ceremony, shared a note on their official Instagram account. It read, “We don't cross the finish line in every match of Life that we play, but it's always the sportsman Spirit that counts..Our team played hard, with Joy & Pride, and they all certainly deserve a Mention! Will see you soon Champion.”

More details

Palash’s mother told Hindustan Times that Palash is very close to Smriti’s father and when he fell ill, Palash decided they should not go ahead with the wedding rituals until he gets better. Palak took to Instagram Stories and shared a message, which read, “Due to Smriti's father's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. We would request you all to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time.”

Later, in an interview to ANI, Dr. Naman Shah, Director of Sarvhit Hospital, said the heart attack–like symptoms were likely caused by “physical or mental stress” brought on by the hectic wedding preparations.

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana removed all pictures and videos from her engagement and pre-wedding festivities from her Instagram account. Earlier, Palash’s cousin Neeti Tak has come forward to defend him, and ask people not to judge him based on some rumours. “Palash is going through a critical condition today, you all should not judge Palash as wrong without knowing the truth,” Palash’s cousin wrote in a note posted on her Instagram Stories.