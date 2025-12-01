Palash Muchhal makes first public appearance after delay in wedding with Smriti Mandhana, keeps low profile

Music composer Palash Muchhal was seen for the first time since his recent health scare and the sudden delay in his wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Amid growing buzz about rumoured infidelity in their relationship, he maintained a low profile, but did not shy away from the paparazzi. In the video, Palash Muchhal is seen exiting the airport, dressed in a black pajama, black shirt, and jacket.

Palash Muchhal makes first public appearance

On Monday, the music composer was spotted at the airport with his mother, Amita, and other family members. Several clips from the outing have since surfaced on social media.

In the video, Palash is seen exiting the airport, dressed in a black pajama, black shirt, and jacket, holding a book in his hand. He is accompanied by security personnel as he makes his way out. His mother is also seen interacting with someone who touches her feet as she steps out of the airport.

In the video, Palash is seen keeping a low profile as he makes his way to his vehicle, yet he does not avoid the paparazzi or try to evade them.

This is his first outing since his wedding with Smriti Mandhana was postponed, and his health scare.

Palash and Smriti were set to tie the knot on November 23, but the celebrations were abruptly put on hold after a medical emergency involving Smriti’s father. Just a day later, concern grew further when Palash was also admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

Palash was initially admitted to a hospital in Sangli, where he received first-aid treatment for the symptoms he reported. However, when his condition didn’t improve, he was moved to the hospital in Mumbai late on Monday.

"Palash’s condition appears to be linked to stress-related distress rather than a serious cardiac event," Dr. Dipendra Tripathi, one of the doctors treating Palash, told Midday.

What do we know about their wedding

Palash and Smriti were set to tie the knot on November 23, but the wedding was postponed due to health concerns involving Smriti’s father. Since then, the rumour mill has exploded, with some even alleging that Palash cheated on Smriti. However, the couple has remained silent and is yet to respond to any of the speculation.