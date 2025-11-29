Choreographer Nandika denies ‘disrupting’ Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana's relationship: ‘I had been receiving threats'

Music composer Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s wedding was put on hold after Smriti’s father was hospitalised due to health concerns. However, soon after this, rumours surfaced claiming that Palash had allegedly cheated on Smriti with a dance choreographer. Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz were two names that cropped up amid these rumours. Now, Nandika has issued a statement claiming no involvement in the issues surrounding Palash and Smriti’s wedding. Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding choreographer Nandika Dwivedi issues statement amid cheating allegations.

Nandika Dwivedi clears the air about cheating allegations

On Friday, Nandika took to Instagram and penned a long note denying any involvement with Palash Muchhal. She wrote, “Over the past few days, I’ve seen speculation about my involvement in a situation that has been deeply personal for other people. I want to address and clarify that the assumptions being made about me, particularly the idea that I played a role in disrupting anyone’s relationship, are simply NOT true. It’s extremely painful to watch a narrative form around something I had no part in, and even more difficult to see how quickly these stories grow without any basis in reality.”

Nandika Dwivedi denies cheating allegations.

Nandika Dwivedi reveals getting threats.

She further criticised media outlets for publishing information based on Reddit gossip and added, “Please understand, this will not be easy for me to come out of, I cannot be falsely accused anymore. Please. I have been watching those I care about feel stressed and hurt by information that is not true, and it is taking a toll on my mental health.”

Nandika also revealed that she had been receiving threats, saying, “I had been receiving threats which family members could see, and that’s why I had made my account private. Please, I request you all to stop the rumours… I have sacrificed a lot to come to Mumbai, to work and achieve my goals. Please do not take my name further than this; I have nothing to do with any of it. Eventually, the truth will find its way.”

The other choreographer, Gulnaaz, also issued a statement clarifying that she had no involvement in Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding being postponed.

What happened to Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding

On the wedding day, Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, fell ill and was rushed to the Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli after showing heart-attack-like symptoms. Palash and Smriti’s wedding was then put on hold. A day later, music composer Palash was also admitted to hospital. Palash’s mother told Hindustan Times that the music composer is very close to Smriti’s father, and when he fell ill, Palash decided they should not proceed with the wedding rituals until he recovered.

Soon after her father’s hospitalisation, Smriti removed all the pre-wedding posts from her Instagram account. Palash’s cousin, Neeti Tak, also defended him against cheating allegations, revealing that he is going through a critical condition and should not be judged without knowing the truth.