Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana's wedding choreographer clarifies amid cheating allegations: ‘False claims’

Santanu Das
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 07:53 pm IST

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were set to get married in Sangli last week, before it was postponed just hours ahead of the ceremony.

Ever since cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding was put on hold due to health concerns related to Smriti’s father, numerous speculations and rumours have surfaced, claiming that Palash cheated on Smriti with the dance choreographer. Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz were the names of the two choreographers who cropped up amid these rumours. Now, Gulnaaz has issued a clarification saying that they are ‘not involved’, while urging people not to jump to any conclusions and stay respectful.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were supposed to tie the knot on November 23.
What did Gulnaaz say

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gulnaazz wrote, “I've been noticing a lot of speculation and false claims going around about Me & My Friend Nandika, so I want to clear this straight that we are not the people involved in this issue."

She went on to add, "Just because we know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn't mean we are connected to their personal matters. Please let's keep things respectful and not jump to conclusions. We appreciate your understanding and support.”

Gulnaazz Khan via Instagram Stories.
Gulnaazz Khan via Instagram Stories.

The wedding row so far

On the wedding day, cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, fell ill and was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli after he suffered heart attack-like symptoms.

A day later, music composer Palash Muchhal was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli. Palash’s mother told Hindustan Times that Palash is very close to Smriti’s father and when he fell ill, Palash decided they should not go ahead with the wedding rituals until he gets better.

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana removed all pictures and videos from her engagement and pre-wedding festivities from her Instagram account. Earlier, Palash’s cousin Neeti Tak has come forward to defend him, and ask people not to judge him based on some rumours. “Palash is going through a critical condition today, you all should not judge Palash as wrong without knowing the truth,” Palash’s cousin wrote in a note posted on her Instagram Stories.

She added, “Technology today has come much ahead of humans, that is why people should not judge Palash in the face of rumours… pray for him.”

