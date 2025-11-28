Suniel Shetty praises Jemimah Rodrigues for standing by Smriti Mandhana amid personal turmoil

Actor Suniel Shetty has stepped forward to acknowledge and appreciate Jemimah Rodrigues’ heartfelt gesture toward teammate and close friend Smriti Mandhana, amid ongoing media chatter surrounding Mandhana’s personal life. With several news portals recently speculating about the delay or possible cancellation of Smriti Mandhana’s wedding to fiancé Palash Muchhal, supportive voices from across various industries have begun highlighting the importance of emotional support during such sensitive times. Jemimah Rodrigues' decision to withdraw from WBBL to support Smriti Mandhana has been praised as a powerful act of friendship by actor Suniel Shetty.

On Friday, Suniel Shetty shared a newspaper clipping on X (formerly Twitter) with the headline, “Jemimah opts out of WBBL to be by Mandhana’s side.” Alongside the article, he penned an emotional note: “Bumped into this article first thing in the morning and my heart felt full. Jemimah leaving the WBBL to be by Smriti’s side. No big statements, just quiet solidarity. This is what real teammates do. Simple. Straight. Genuine.”

Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, has largely kept her personal life private. However, over the past few weeks, several media outlets have circulated unverified reports suggesting that her wedding plans with music composer Palash Muchhal had been postponed or called off. Neither Mandhana nor Muchhal has made any statement regarding the speculation. Amid this chatter, Jemimah Rodrigues’ decision to step away from the WBBL to be by Smriti’s side has been widely viewed as a gesture of deep friendship and emotional solidarity.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in the 2025 Kannada–Tulu political drama Jai. He also appeared in the Hindi film Koyelaanchal in August 2025 and will next be seen in Border 2, slated for release in January 2026. He will also appear in Hera Pheri 3, reprising his beloved role as Shyam alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. He also has also been working on Welcome to the Jungle.