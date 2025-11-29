Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal make first public gesture after postponing their wedding; everything to know
Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal’s first joint act after calling off their wedding day is quite unexpected. Here's everything to know
Composer-director Palaash Muchhal and India’s women’s cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana were expected to tie the knot on November 23 in Sangli. Instead, a day after they were supposed to be wed, both families claimed that the wedding was postponed, citing health reasons. But netizens think that there was more to the story.
What happened?
The first sign that something was amiss emerged when Smriti wiped her Instagram clean of every wedding-related post — the dreamy proposal video as well as her engagement announcement. It was a move that immediately set rumour wheels spinning, especially because the same posts continue to sit untouched on Palaash’s feed.
Fuel was added to the fire when an Instagram user, Mary D’Costa, shared screenshots of alleged chats from earlier this year, claiming that Palaash had been reaching out to her and dodging questions about his relationship status. That thread alone set off days of speculation. Then came a new swirl of unverified claims — including whispers that Smriti had discovered something “red-handed”. None of it has been confirmed, but the internet didn’t need confirmation to start dissecting every detail.
Online chatter takes over
Within minutes, Reddit, X, and cricket-gossip forums lit up with theories. One post on India Cricket Gossips, which claimed to have “inside information,” spread faster than wildfire. Comment sections overflowed with concern, shock, and armchair detective work as the situation took on a life of its own. Even the choreographers attached to the wedding felt compelled to issue a clarification, only intensifying public curiosity.
But now, something even more unexpected has happened.
A joint act, in silence
Amid the frenzy, both Palaash and Smriti changed their Instagram bios at almost the same time, adding just one symbol: the nazar emoji.
No statement. No denial. No confirmation. Just a blue-eyed charm meant to ward off negativity — and for many, a quiet, coordinated gesture suggesting that the couple was trying to shield themselves from the digital storm. This marks the first thing they have “done together” since the rumours began.
What we actually know
Despite the avalanche of online theories, the only verified information so far comes from family sources and event organisers, who maintain that the wedding was postponed due to a medical emergency. Neither Smriti nor Palaash has commented directly on any allegation, and no representative from either side has validated the viral claims.