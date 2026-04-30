Patriot box office prediction: Mohanlal, Mammootty film set to open at 25 crore; Malayalam cinema's 2nd biggest start

The reunion of Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty after 13 years seems to be generating quite a buzz at the ticket window in Kerala. Patriot, the two veteran actors’ first film together since 2013, releases in theatres on May 1, and is expected to take a blockbuster start at the box office.

Patriot advance booking update

Patriot box office prediction: Mammootty and Mohanlal reuinite in this action thriller.

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With under a day to go before the release of Patriot, advance bookings for the film are on in full swing. By the end of Wednesday (April 29), the spy thriller had generated pre-sales of nearly ₹3 crore in India, of which 90% came from Kerala alone. The film is generating massive buzz overseas, with reports stating that its opening weekend advance gross has crossed $600k internationally, of which $450k comes from just the Gulf region. This gives Patriot an advance booking gross of around ₹10 crore.

Patriot box office prediction

Given the reunion of Mohanlal and Mammotty, and the presence of Fahadh Faasil in the film, Patriot is expected to open with a massive number in Kerala. Trade insiders estimate the film could earn ₹8 crore net in Kerala on opening day, with ₹1+ crore in other parts of the country. This can give the film a start of ₹9 crore net ( ₹11 crore gross) domestically.

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{{^usCountry}} Overseas, buoyed by the huge craze for the two actors in the Gulf, Patriot is heading for a record-breaking opening. If advance bookings maintain their pace throughout Thursday, Patriot is looking at a $1.6 million start in international markets. This will give the film a ₹25-crore opening day, one of the best ever in Malayalam cinema history. Patriot’s record-breaking start {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overseas, buoyed by the huge craze for the two actors in the Gulf, Patriot is heading for a record-breaking opening. If advance bookings maintain their pace throughout Thursday, Patriot is looking at a $1.6 million start in international markets. This will give the film a ₹25-crore opening day, one of the best ever in Malayalam cinema history. Patriot’s record-breaking start {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} All Patriot needs to do is cross ₹17 crore worldwide for its opening day to register Mammootty’s career-best start. The record currently resides with the 2024 release Turbo, which opened at ₹16.20 crore. Once it crosses ₹20 crore, it will surpass all but one Malayalam film. The all-time record belongs to Mohanlal L2: Empuraan, which opened at a jaw-dropping ₹68 crore last year. That mark is beyond Patriot’s reach, but it is expected to surpass the opening day grosses of Marakkar ( ₹20 crore), Kurup ( ₹19 crore), and Odiyan ( ₹18 crore). All about Patriot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All Patriot needs to do is cross ₹17 crore worldwide for its opening day to register Mammootty’s career-best start. The record currently resides with the 2024 release Turbo, which opened at ₹16.20 crore. Once it crosses ₹20 crore, it will surpass all but one Malayalam film. The all-time record belongs to Mohanlal L2: Empuraan, which opened at a jaw-dropping ₹68 crore last year. That mark is beyond Patriot’s reach, but it is expected to surpass the opening day grosses of Marakkar ( ₹20 crore), Kurup ( ₹19 crore), and Odiyan ( ₹18 crore). All about Patriot {{/usCountry}}

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Written, co-edited, and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot stars Mohanlal and Mammootty alongside a stellar ensemble including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, and Revathi. The film releases worldwide on May 1.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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