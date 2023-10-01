‘Power Couple’ Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny shine in a new Gucci campaign

It would suffice to say Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have rocked the latest Gucci campaign. The supermodel and rapper appear so in love and happy in all the photos as they pose for Gucci's Valigeria travel collection inside an airport.

“Time to fly- Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner” captioned the brand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photographs posted on the fashion giant's Instagram, Benito Martinez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny smiles widely while embracing the celebrity model who sat on a Gucci luggage carrier.

In another photo, the couple stylishly walks off the elevator while carrying their Gucci luggage.

The Puerto Rican rapper, 29 was styled in a white Gucci sweatshirt with blue jeans. He completed the style with a black beanie and shades and white shoes.

The 'Kardashian' celebrity star, 27, was styled in a Gucci mini skirt paired with a classic plain white t-shirt. She wore a trench coat over the attire and complemented her rumoured boyfriend with black shades and loafers.

A video posted on the brand's profile shows celebrities dressed in all-black attires as they walk through the airport carrying luggage featuring the Gucci Savoy collection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Time to fly- Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner” captioned the brand.

Fan Reactions

Fans worldwide have been in ‘awe’ of the couple since their relationship came into limelight. Many have taken to comment and appreciate Gucci's move of hiring them for the campaign.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It makes me so happy to see a couple so in love like them” commented a user under the brand's post.

“They are meant to be guysss” wrote a user manifesting a long bond for the rumoured couple.

“this is beyond adorable. the couple campaign is a great idea🖤,” appreciated another user.

Interestingly, many think the campaign may have been a Kris Jenner magic.

“Kris Jenner is out there working her PR magic,” commented a user.

“The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder,” added another.