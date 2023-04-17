Prince Harry had ‘peace talks’ with King Charles before accepting coronation invite: Report

Last week, the announcement was made that Prince Harry would be attending the coronation of his father, King Charles III without wife Meghan Markle. Now, according to some reports, Prince Harry had also conducted certain 'peace talks' with King Charles III and some members of the Royal Family ahead of the coronation ceremony next month. (Also read: Meghan Markle's ex-pal calls her decision to skip coronation selfish: 'She’s putting herself before anyone...') Prince Harry reportedly had 'peace talks' with King Charles III.

Speculation surrounding the couple's attendance at the coronation grabbed media headlines weeks before the official statement from the spokesperson was released. It was revealed that since the date of the coronation coincided with their son Archie’s fourth birthday, Meghan decided that she didn't want to spend the day away from him.

Now as per a report by The Telegraph, ‘there had been positive conversations’, which was held between Prince Harry and King Charles before the official announcement was released from the Buckingham Palace. The report also mentions that even though Prince Harry seems to be reaching out to King Charles towards the possibility of a reconciliation, it did not involve his brother Prince William.

Following the revelations made by Prince Harry in his memoir Spare about his brother Prince William that he had physically assaulted him at one instance, the equation between the them seems to have grown tense. Ahead of the release of Spare earlier this year, in the excerpts shared in The Guardian Prince Harry detailed how William had called Meghan Markle “difficult” and “rude." Prince Harry wrote, “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Harry and Meghan were last spotted with the rest of the members of the royal family during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022. Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018. They welcomed son Archie in May 2019, and daughter Lilibet in June 2021. Since Meghan and Harry announced in January 2020 that they would step down as senior working royals, they have been open about their life in the royal family, and moved to the US, where they now live with their two children.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON