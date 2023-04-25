Prithviraj Sukumaran wishes wife Supriya on 12th wedding anniversary, calls her 'best friend and confidant'. See post

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran penned a heartfelt note for his wife Supriya Menon as they clocked their 12th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Prithviraj shared a picture with Supriya. In the photo, the couple stood in front of a swimming pool at sunset. The actor gave his wife a back hug as they smiled for the camera. (Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran shares candid pic with Aamir Khan from grand Rajasthan wedding)

Prithviraj Sukumaran wished his wife Supriya on their wedding anniversary.

In the picture, Prithviraj wore a beige sweater, blue denims, and white sneakers. Supriya opted for a black top under a matching sweater, denims, and shoes. Sharing the photo, Prithviraj captioned the post, “For someone who's terrified of permanence, the girl I'm holding is possibly the singular reason why I appreciate constants in life today!”

He also wrote, “Happy anniversary Sups! Wife, Best Friend, Travel Partner, Confidant, Mother of my Child and a million other things! To forever learning and discovering together!” Reacting to the post, Supriya commented, "Happy 12th anniversary P!" "Awww happy anniversary guys," a fan wrote. Another person commented, "Wish you both Happy Anniversary."

Supriya also shared a post for her husband on Instagram. She shared several pictures and a video on the social media platform. In the first two pictures, the couple posed together as they looked into the distance. They also posed in a garden and on top of a car.

Supriya also shared a photo as they posed for a selfie. The video showed the duo smiling and posing for the camera as they enjoyed a boat ride. She captioned the post, "Happy 12th anniversary P! Here's to my eternal travel partner in this journey of life! Keep the pedal on that accelerator but sometimes turn on the brakes too to pull aside and smell the roses! I love you."

Prithviraj is known for his amazing performances in films such as Classmates, Vaasthavam, Indian Rupee, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, and Celluloid. He will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. He also has the upcoming film Salaar, helmed by Prashanth Neel. The film also stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.