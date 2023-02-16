Prithviraj Sukumaran shares candid pic with Aamir Khan from grand Rajasthan wedding, calls him his ‘idol'

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a candid picture of himself with Aamir Khan from a recent wedding they attended along with Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Mohanlal and other celebrities. Both the Malayalam actor and Aamir were dressed in ethnic looks for the wedding celebrations of the son of K Madhavan, president of The Walt Disney Company India and Star India, which took place in Jaipur, as per reports. Also read: Aamir Khan uses walking stick, joins Kamal Haasan, Karan Johar, Prithviraj, Akshay at grand Rajasthan wedding. See pics

On Wednesday, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a photo on Instagram of himself with Aamir from the recent wedding, and wrote in his caption, "Inspiration, idol. Aamir Khan." He added a red heart emoji to his caption. In the picture, Aamir was seated on a chair in front of Prithviraj as the two laughed. Prithviraj wore a grey and golden kurta, while Aamir was dressed in a cream ethnic look. Reacting to his caption, a fan commented on Prithviraj's post, "Really??? I think you're an inspiration to him... the way you're rooted..." Another one said to Prithviraj, "You are an inspiration for Bollywood."

At the recent wedding, Aamir wore a cream kurta with mundu (a garment worn around the waist, mostly in south India), and grabbed attention as he carried a walking stick in some of the photos from the wedding that were shared on social media. Reacting to his pictures posted on Reddit, a person wrote, "What happened to Aamir Khan's leg? Why is he using a walking stick?" Another one commented on how the actor was being spotted at various weddings across the country. He wrote, "Aamir Khan is seen at lots of weddings these days. I wonder if these are paid appearances. Maybe he is trying to recover his money from the losses made by Lal Singh Chaddha (2022)."

Earlier, Prithviraj and his wife Supriya had also attended the lavish wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Jaisalmer. The actor posed with filmmaker Karan Johar in a photo from the wedding festivities. While Prithviraj wore a white sherwani, wife Supriya was dressed in an orange lehenga for a wedding function hosted by Sidharth and Kiara. Karan was in a black and golden ethnic look for the festivities.

