Puneeth Rajkumar's fan dies of heart attack after news of actor's death

A fan of later actor Puneeth Rajkumar died on Friday night after the demise of the Kannada star. He suffered a heart attack.
Puneeth Rajkumar died of a cardiac arrest on Friday.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 06:30 PM IST
ANI |

A hardcore fan of Puneeth Rajkumar from Marur village in Chamarajanagar district, Karnataka, died on Friday night after the death of the Kannada star.

The person who has been identified as Parashuram Devammanvar, died at 11 pm due to a heart attack after Puneeth died earlier the same day due to cardiac arrest.

The actor had experienced chest pain, for which he was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, where he later died.

Puneeth's mortal remains have been shifted to Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium for public viewing, where a large number of fans could be seen waiting to get one last view of their favourite star, prior to his final rites, which will be done with state honours, soon after his daughter arrives from the US. Heavy police force has been deployed at the stadium to control the crowd.

Puneeth's death has taken the entire country by shock and several popular actors from Bollywood and South film industry including Dhanush, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, among others, have offered condolences.

Apart from that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other noted politicians including Rahul Gandhi, Prakash Javdekar and Nirmala Sitharaman also mourned his death.

Also read: Puneeth Rajkumar shared his last tweet just hours before death. Here's what he said

Son of matinee idol Rajkumar, who was also lovingly called Appu and Power Star by his fans, Puneeth was associated with the silver screen since he was a child.

The 46-year-old actor has been the lead star in 29 films since his 2002 acting debut in Appu, with his last release being Yuvarathnaa, which came out in April earlier this year.

