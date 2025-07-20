Search
Raashii Khanna eyes comeback with Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh

ByMohammad Khader Avad
Updated on: Jul 20, 2025 12:10 pm IST

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is Pawan Kalyan's long-delayed project, which is now back on. Noted Telugu heroine Raashii Khanna has been roped in as the second lead. 

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is busy wrapping up his pending projects one after the other to concentrate on his political career. After completing Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG, he is now busy shooting for yet another film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar. The long-delayed film’s shoot is progressing at a brisk pace in Hyderabad, with the Telugu sensation Sreeleela playing the female lead.

Raashii Khanna joins Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Raashii Khanna joins Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The latest update is that popular heroine Raashii Khanna has joined the sets. She will be playing the second lead in this film, touted to be a cop drama. This is a massive opportunity for Raashii, as she has been going through a rough patch and has not had a single Telugu release since 2022. Raashii has a key role in the film and will also get to romance Pawan Kalyan, which is a huge opportunity.

Raashii Khanna pins all hopes on Harish Shankar film

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a megacommercial project. Raashii, who previously starred in fun films like Hyper and Bengal Tiger (both available on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium), grabbed the opportunity with both hands and joined the sets just two days after signing the dotted line.

With offers hard to come by, Raashii had shifted her focus towards Tamil films like Thiruchitrambalam and Sangathamizhan, both of which can be streamed on OTTplay Premium. But this Pawan Kalyan biggie puts her back in the game, and there has been a positive buzz ever since her name was announced.

Harish Shankar earlier delivered a blockbuster for Pawan Kalyan with Gabbar Singh and also gave a career boost to the likes of Shruti Haasan. Fans are also hopeful that Raashii will also make a strong comeback with this film.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a massive scale, Ustaad Bhagat Singh will have music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, known for his work in Pushpa and Julayi.

Raashii will next be seen alongside Telugu actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda in Telusu Kada, directed by stylist Neeraja Kona.

