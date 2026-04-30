Raja Shivaji box office prediction: Riteish Deshmukh film to set Marathi all-time record, but won't get close to Chhaava

The Marathi historical actioner, Raja Shivaji, is set for a blockbuster start at the box office. Directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead, the film chronicles the reign of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his battles with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Early trends indicate that Raja Shivaji is set to take the strongest start for any Marathi film in history, but won’t quite reach the level of Hindi films based on Marathi history, such as Tanhaji and Chhaava.

Raja Shivaji advance booking trends

Riteish Deshmukh will be seen in and as Raja Shivaji.

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Raja Shivaji has been performing exceptionally well in advance bookings for its opening weekend. As of 2 PM on Thursday, with less than 15 hours to go before bookings close, the film has sold 1 lakh tickets for its opening day alone. As per Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji has already grossed ₹2.5 crore in advance bookings, including a promising ₹20 lakh for the Hindi version. This is already the best advance booking collection for any Marathi film in history. The film is currently selling 5K tickets per hour on the BookMyShow platform, which means the final figure could exceed ₹3 crore by Friday.

Raja Shivaji box office prediction

Buoyed by a strong buzz for a large-scale Chhatrapati Shivaji biopic as well as the strong cast of the film, Raja Shivaji is expected to break all box-office records in Marathi cinema with its opening. According to trade insiders, Raja Shivaji is looking at net collections of ₹6-7 crore in Marathi alone on its opening day. The Hindi version is not expected to do as well, but should contribute more than ₹1 crore on the day, largely from Maharashtra. 90% of the film’s advance bookings have come from the state, and that is where the eventual box office gross will be concentrated as well. The film is looking at an opening-day net collection of ₹8-9 crore in India, with a chance of crossing ₹10 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} The existing record for the highest opening-day collection for a Marathi film is the ₹4.2 crore collected by Nagraj Manjule’s path-breaking film Sairat in 2016. Even after accounting for inflation, Raja Shivaji is faring better. The film will easily obliterate Riteish's record in Marathi cinema. His 2022 film Ved had opened to ₹3.5 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The existing record for the highest opening-day collection for a Marathi film is the ₹4.2 crore collected by Nagraj Manjule’s path-breaking film Sairat in 2016. Even after accounting for inflation, Raja Shivaji is faring better. The film will easily obliterate Riteish's record in Marathi cinema. His 2022 film Ved had opened to ₹3.5 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, comparisons with Hindi films based on Maratha history are unwarranted. Ever since the trailer of Raja Shivaji was unveiled, it has been compared with Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji. The former opened at a stellar ₹30 crore last year, while the latter had a day 1 haul of ₹15 crore just before the pandemic. All about Raja Shivaji {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, comparisons with Hindi films based on Maratha history are unwarranted. Ever since the trailer of Raja Shivaji was unveiled, it has been compared with Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji. The former opened at a stellar ₹30 crore last year, while the latter had a day 1 haul of ₹15 crore just before the pandemic. All about Raja Shivaji {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A three-hour epic, Raja Shivaji, is co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh and also stars him in the titular role. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. Salman Khan has a cameo in the film. Produced by Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji releases in theatres on May 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A three-hour epic, Raja Shivaji, is co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh and also stars him in the titular role. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. Salman Khan has a cameo in the film. Produced by Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji releases in theatres on May 1. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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