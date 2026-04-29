Chhaava Vicky Kaushal impressed by Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: ‘Marathi cinema hasn't seen action like this’

On Tuesday, JioStudios shared a video of Vicky and Riteish’s “epic meet” for Raja Shivaji. The clip showed the two actors warmly greeting each other and discussing the making of the film. Riteish spoke about a memorable moment from the sets, recalling how chants of “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai” by the crew gave him goosebumps. The video then showed Vicky watching a glimpse of the film. Clearly impressed, he said, “I don't think Marathi cinema has seen an action sequence like this.” Vicky also extended his best wishes to Riteish for the film’s release.

In 2025, Vicky Kaushal won hearts with his performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava , and now Riteish Deshmukh is set to portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his upcoming film Raja Shivaji. Riteish recently invited Vicky to watch a glimpse of the film, and the actor was left spellbound by its action sequences.

Sharing the video, the production house wrote, “Two iconic stories, elevated by performances that truly do them justice! Advance booking is open (U/A 16+) (Marathi), book your tickets today! 🔥 ‘The Founder of Hindavi Swarajya’ 🚩 ‘Raja Shivaji’ in cinemas on 1st May, 2026.”

About Chhaava Chhaava, released in 2025, emerged as a major blockbuster. The film, which also starred Divya Dutta, Rashmika Mandanna, Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshaye Khanna, was backed by Maddock Films. It collected over ₹800 crore worldwide at the box office and broke several records. Vicky’s portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj earned him widespread critical acclaim.

About Raja Shivaji The historical action drama, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire, is produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande. The film features an ensemble cast led by Riteish Deshmukh in the title role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh.

The film also marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia’s sons, Riaan and Rahyl, who portray different stages of Shivaji Maharaj’s childhood after being trained by Amole Gupte.

The trailer, released on April 20, received mixed reactions. While some viewers praised it, others criticised the casting and pointed out alleged factual inaccuracies. Riteish Deshmukh’s look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj also drew mixed responses, with some questioning his suitability for the role. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1.