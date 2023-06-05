Rajinikanth, Yash attend Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidappa's grand wedding. See pics

Veteran Kannada actor Ambareesh’s son Abishek Ambareesh got married to model and entrepreneur Aviva Bidappa on Monday in a grand ceremony which was attended by the who’s who of the film industry as well as several politicians. Actors Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu and Yash among others attended the wedding ceremony and blessed the couple. Also read: Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia cut massive cake as they wrap up Jailer shoot. See pics

Guests at wedding

Yash, Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu at Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidappa's wedding.

In pictures and videos that have surfaced on social media, Rajinikanth can be seen blessing the young couple. Rajinikanth has acted with Abishek’s mother Sumalatha in a few films and they share a very good bond. Rajinikanth and Sumalatha worked together in three Tamil films which are Murattu Kaalai, Anbukku Naan Adimai and Kazhugu.

KGF star Yash also attended the ceremony. In a video, he can be seen hugging Abishek.

As per reports, the family will host a grand reception on June 7 in Bengaluru. It will be organised on a massive scale.

In the wedding pictures, the couple looked ethereal in ethnic South Indian attires. While Abishek opted for a beige kurta and dhoti set which he paired with sunglasses, Aviva wore a red saree with gold jewellery.

All about the bride and groom

Abishek made his acting debut with 2019 Kannada film Amar and has also worked in another project tiled Bad Manners, which is due for release soon. Aviva is the daughter of Prasad Bidappa, a well-known celebrity fashion designer. She is a popular model, fashion designer, TV personality, and a successful entrepreneur.

Recently, Abishek and Aviva gave a tribute to late actor Ambareesh by dancing to his iconic songs. The video had gone viral.

Rajinikanth's upcoming film

Rajinikanth, who was shooting in Pondicherry for his daughter Aishwarya’s upcoming Tamil directorial Laal Salaam, took a day off to attend the wedding. With Laal Salaam, Aishwarya returns to direction after a gap of seven years. The film, which is rumoured to be set against the backdrop of cricket and communism, stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in lead roles.

