Rakshit Shetty says he is still in touch with ex-fiancée Rashmika Mandanna: 'Whenever her film releases, I wish her'

Rakshit Shetty is basking in the success of his latest Kannada film Sapta Sagardaache Ello: Side A. In an interview with IndiaGlitz Telugu, the filmmaker was asked whether he is still in touch with actor and ex-fiancée Rashmika Mandanna. Rakshit was engaged to Rashmika in 2017 but called off their wedding a year later. (Also read: Animal first look poster: Rashmika Mandanna dons a saree, introduces her character Geethanjali)

What Rakshit said

Rakshit Shetty was previously engaged to Rashmika Mandanna.

In an interview with IndiaGlitz Telugu, that is posted on their Youtube Channel, when Rakshit was asked about his present equation with Goodbye actor Rashmika Mandanna, he said, "Me and Rashmika, we message each other once in a while. Not like in a constant touch, but whenever my film is releasing, she messages and wishes me the best. And, whenever her film releases, I wish her. On birthdays, we exchange wishes."

Rashmika and Rakshit's relationship

For the unversed, Rashmika started dating the actor when she worked with him on her debut film Kirik Party (2016), and the two got engaged in July 2017. However, the two mutually broke off their engagement in September 2018, citing compatibility issues. Rashmika has been repeatedly linked to Vijay Deverakonda since then, her co-star from Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). However, the two have always denied the reports. In an earlier interview, when Rashmika was asked about her exes, she had shared that she is on good terms with her former boyfriends, and even meets their current partners without any qualms.

Rashmika has acted in some Bollywood projects in the last few years, which include Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan, and Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller Animal, which is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.

A few days ago, Rashmika shared the poster of her first look from the film. In the poster, Rashmika is seen smiling as she looks towards the ground. The actor is dressed in a maroon check saree and matching blouse. She captioned the post, "Your Geetanjali (red heart emoji)." Animal is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

