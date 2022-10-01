Rashmika Mandanna says she is still friends with her exes, meets their partners

Rashmika Mandanna recently shared that she is on good terms with her former boyfriends, and even meets their current partners without any qualms. The actor was not sure if their friendship is a healthy thing, but noted that she does share a very good relationship with them. Also Read| Rashmika Mandanna calls Vijay Deverakonda dating rumours 'cute'

Rashmika, who will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, made the revelation as she played a game inspired by the title of her film. In a recent interview, the actor was given situations and asked if she would say 'hi' or 'goodbye' to them.

When asked what would be her response if she runs into the current partners of her exes at a party, she replied with a 'hi.' She further told Mirchi Plus, "With my exes also, I am still friends. I sort of like meet their families, their present, current, future, past, everything." While agreeing that this is not a very good trait, Rashmika added, "But I have a very good relationship with them. So that's good."

Rashmika was previously engaged to Rakshit Shetty. She started dating the actor when she worked with him on her debut film Kirik Party (2016), and the two got engaged in July 2017. However, the two mutually broke off their engagement in September 2018, citing compatibility issues. Rashmika has been repeatedly linked to Vijay Deverakonda since then, her co-star from Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). However, the two have always denied the reports.

In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Rashmika said about the rumours about her and Vijay, "It's all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute. See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don't know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. It's like that. It's so cute when the whole world is like 'Rashmika and Vijay, that's cute.'"

Rashmika stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Suneel Grover, and Pavail Gulati in Goodbye. The family drama is scheduled to release in theatres on October 7. She has two more Hindi films in the pipeline-- Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, and Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be reprising her role of Srivalli in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rule.

