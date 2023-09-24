Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and others pay tribute to Amar Akbar Anthony writer Prayag Raj

The sudden demise of veteran screenplay writer-director Prayag Raj has left the entire movie industry in shock. Prayag Raj breathed his last on Saturday at his residence in Mumbai. Soon after the news broke, several celebs from Amitabh Bachchan to Anil Kapoor took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the filmmaker. Also read: Malayalam filmmaker KG George dies at 77 Veteran writer, director Prayag Raj died at the age of 88.

Anil Kapoor on Prayag Raj death

Anil Kapoor on the loss of Prayag Raj.

Taking to Instagram story, Anil Kapoor, who worked with Prayag Raj in Hifazat expressed sadness at the demise on Sunday and wrote “I'm truly saddened by the loss of the late Prayag Raj. Working with him on Hifazat was a privilege. May his soul rest in peace.” He also shared a still from Hifazat sets.

Amitabh Bachchan remembers Prayag Raj

Amitabh Bachchan shared the news of Prayag Raj’s demise on his personal blog. He wrote, “last evening we have lost another pillar of our great Film Industry ..PrayagRaj passed away at 4 pm yesterday.” The actor and Prayag Raj worked in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb and Coolie.

Shabana Azmi on Prayag Raj

Amar Akbar Anthony actor Shabana Azmi on Saturday took to X and wrote, “Sorry to hear about the passing away of writer director actor Prayag Raj. RIP.”

Prayag Raj worked with Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and others. He wrote the screenplay for films including Dharamveer, Ponga Pandit, Coolie, Mard, Desh Premee, Naseeb, Suhaag, Parvarish, Amar Akbar Anthony, Bhai Ho To Aisa, Hifazat, among others.

He not only tried his hands on writing and direction but singing and composing music too.