Malayalam filmmaker KG George dies at 77

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 24, 2023 11:32 AM IST

KG George's popular works include Swapnadanam, Oolkatal, Kolangal, Mela, Irakal, Yavanika, Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback.

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker KG George died at the age of 77. As per Mathrubhumi.com, he died at his home in Kakkanad, Kerala, on Sunday. He was undergoing treatment for a stroke. He is survived by his wife Selma George.

KG George died on Sunday.
Some of his popular works include Swapnadanam, Oolkatal, Kolangal, Mela, Irakal, Yavanika, Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback, Adaminte Vaariyellu, Kathakku Pinnil, Mattoral, Panchavadi Palam, Ee Kanni Koodi among others.

He won the Kerala State Film Awards for his movies Yavanika, Swapnadanam, Adaminte Vaariyellu and Irakal. In 2016, he was awarded the JC Daniel Award, in recognition of his lifelong contributions to Malayalam cinema.

