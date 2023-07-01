RHOA star Kim Zolciak lands in legal trouble over unpaid credit card bill

Kim Zolciak is creating more problems for herself even as the bitter legal process of divorce from estranged husband Kroy Biermann continues. According to a report by Page Six, Target National Bank have filed a complaint against Kim for "failing, neglecting and refusing" to make payments on a principal amount of $2,482.24 in credit card fees.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak

As per the report, Zolciak has not responded legally to the complaint by the bank. She opened the card on Dec. 10, 2007 and made payment for $500 on Sept. 17, 2022. TD Bank has since taken over the account and is supposed to be collecting the debt.

The new case comes amid reports of the couple owing more than $1 million in taxes to the IRS. As per TMZ, the unpaid tax amount includes interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018.

Due to financial trouble, their Georgia mansion also went into foreclosure in February. The couple had allegedly defaulted on a $1.65 million loan which they took out for the property in 2016. That debt was later settled, thus avoiding an auction of the property.

Kim and Kroy had met at a charity event in May 2010. Married for 11 years, they had 4 kids together namely, 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. Talking about the divorce, Kim reasoned that the marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

Besides Kim, her estranged husband Kroy also faces individual financial issues. Earlier this month, the former NFL star was sued by BMW Financial Services for defaulting on his car payments for a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth about $400,100. On the matter, Kroy's attorney had blamed Kim for the problematic situation.

Lawyer Marlys Bergstrom told TMZ that Kim is "detached from reality" and alleged that she “continues to spend money on online gambling, wine and things that are not necessities but luxuries.”

Reportedly, Kim suffers from an addiction to gambling. It has been alleged that due to her gambling habits, she couldn't properly take care of their four minor children.

