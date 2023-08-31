RHOA star Kim Zolciak seen without wedding ring after husband Kroy Biermann files for divorce for second time

Kim Zolciak was seen without wedding ring on Saturday, after husband Kroy Biermann filed for divorce for a second time. Kim looked teary-eyed and emotional while speaking on the phone. Wearing all black clothes, she also had a white band tied around her wrist.

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann(Twitter/@SoulwellPublish)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, the couple underwent a divorce drama earlier but had patched up differences to give themselves another chance. As per the latest court documents, Kroy has stated their marriage to be “irretrievably broken.”

Recently, TMZ quoted a source who highlighted the couple's financial issues. “They’ve gotten ridiculously petty over who hasn’t paid bills. They’re counting down to pennies,” said the source.

Earlier, the pair faced financial troubles including the foreclosure of their Georgia home due to defaulting on loans. There were also reports of them owing the IRS over $1 million in unpaid taxes.

ALSO READ| That S*** broke me: David Ayer slams Hollywood executives for ruining ‘Suicide Squad’

As per earlier reports, Kroy had accused Kim of having a gambling addiction which led to financial troubles in the family. Meanwhile, Kim had alleged that Kroy was involved in substance abuse.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kim and Kroy had met at a charity event in May 2010. Since they got married, they had 4 kids together namely, 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade and Kroy Jagger. In 2013, Kroy adopted Kim's two daughters namely Brielle and Ariana from her previous marriage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON