That S*** broke me: David Ayer slams Hollywood executives for ruining ‘Suicide Squad’

Director David Ayer of Suicide Squad released in 2016, has expressed his ire against Hollywood executives for ruining his film. Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad(2016) directed by David Ayer(File Photo)

On the latest episode of Jon Bernthal’s “Real Ones” podcast, Ayer shared how "Suicide Squad" was one of his great projects but got ruined because of changes made in the movie. On the show, Ayer was asked about his biggest Hollywood heartbreak and the director chose to name "Suicide Squad".

“Hollywood — I tell people — is like watching someone you love get f***ed by someone you hate,” said Ayer.

“The big one is ‘Suicide Squad.’ That s**t broke me. That handed me my a**,” added Ayer.

During the podcast, Ayer highlighted that he was directing "Suicide Squad" after the success of his movie Fury in 2014.

“Come right off ‘Fury,’ right? I had the town in my hand — could’ve done anything, and I did do anything. And [I] go on this journey with [‘Suicide Squad’]. And the same thing — authentic, truthful, let’s do all the rehearsal, let’s really get in each other’s souls. Let’s create this amazing, collaborative thing, right?," said Ayer.

"And then ‘Deadpool’ opened, right? And they never tested ‘Batman v. Superman,’ so they were expecting a different result, and then they got hammered by all the critics. Then it’s like, ‘Okay, we’re going to turn David Ayer’s dark, soulful movie into a f**king comedy now,’” added Ayer.

In recent times, Ayer has been vocal that the theatrical release of the film compromised with the movie's quality. He wants fans to see the “Suicide Squad” director’s cut, dubbed the “Ayer Cut.”

"All I know is my unseen film plays much better than the studio release. The interest in my cut being show seems real and organic. And Gunn told me it would have it’s time to be shared. He absolutely deserves to launch to launch his DC universe without more drama about old projects," Ayer had posted on "X"(formerly Twitter) earlier this month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON