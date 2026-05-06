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Riteish Deshmukh says Raja Shivaji brings to life things 'not shown' in history books: 'We are limited to a few pages'

Actor and director Riteish Deshmukh expressed his happiness at the positive response to his directorial Raja Shivaji, running successfully in theatres.

May 06, 2026 09:13 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh's new historical actioner, Raja Shivaji, is currently breaking box-office records. The Marathi film, inspired by the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, took a record start on Friday, before solidifying over the weekend. The actor has expressed happiness at the film's performance while underlining its significance for modern audiences.

Riteish Deshmukh on Raja Shivaji's success

Raja Shivaji: Riteish Deshmukh essays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in this biopic drama.

Speaking to ANI, Riteish said he was happy that his film could connect with the audience on an emotional level, and beyond the box-office numbers.

“When I see people taking their families, making groups, taking their grandparents, there are a lot of people who have never seen a film, they are taking their grandchildren. New parents, a one-year-old child, and a two-year-old child feel that the first film of their life should be Raja Shivaji, especially the film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. They are making their own videos by going inside. After going inside, everyone feels something. After coming out, they make a video and post it, telling you to watch this film,” Riteish Deshmukh said.

Ever since the film's release, social media has been flooded with audience members and fans sharing videos of celebration in theatres and their own reviews of the film. Riteish called this ‘organic promotion’ and said this shows a film's true success.

Raja Shivaji has delivered a thunderous start at the box office, rewriting record books for Marathi cinema. The film earned a record 33.90 crore in the opening weekend, and has crossed 52 crore net domestically in five days.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, and Genelia Deshmukh in key roles. It also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte. Salman Khan also appears in a cameo.

 
riteish deshmukh shivaji
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Home / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Riteish Deshmukh says Raja Shivaji brings to life things 'not shown' in history books: 'We are limited to a few pages'
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