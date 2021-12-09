Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara joins Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff in new ad video, fan calls her 'Hollywood actress'

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has made her modelling debut with international luxury brand, Ajio Luxe. The 24-year-old was seen posing in outfits by the brand with October actor Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff for their ad campaign, Self-Portrait.

The video, shared by the brand on Instagram, shows Sara Tendulkar sporting different outfits and as she poses by a lake, at what appeared to be a park with massive trees. She posed solo before joining Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff for the shoot.

Sara shared a glimpse of the ad and a few pictures from the shoot. The posts received a whole lot of love from fans. “Look like Hollywood actress,” wrote a fan. Many others also posted compliments such as ‘Such a beauty’, ‘cuteness overload’, ‘gorgeous’, ‘stunning’ and ‘beautiful.’

Sara is Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar's elder daughter. The couple also has a son, Arjun, who has shown inclination towards a career in cricket. Sara did her schooling in Mumbai before she moved to pursue a degree in medicine at the University College in London.

Meanwhile, Banita Sandhu made her acting debut opposite Varun Dhawan in October. Following which, the actor was seen in the Tamil film Adithya Varma and the American sci-fi series Pandora. This year, she played a small part in Sardar Udham, opposite Vicky Kaushal.

On the other hand, Tania Shroff is the daughter of industrialist Jaidev Shroff and Roomila Shroff. Earlier this week, she marked her boyfriend, actor Ahan Shetty's birthday by sharing pictures of the couple on Instagram and a note along with it.

“No one will know how much dedication and effort you have put in but I’ve been lucky enough to have a front row seat. You have exceeded all expectations and still remained true to yourself. The passion you put into your work is inspiring but what’s more impressive is the way you continue to support and protect the people you love. I love you till the very end, here to take on every obstacle with you. Never change,” she said.