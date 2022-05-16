Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Saunkan Saunkne box office: Ammy Virk-starrer shatters all time records for Punjabi films on opening weekend

Saunkan Saunkne, starring Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira, has broken box office records in Punjabi film industry.
Ammy Virk, Nimrat Khaira, and Sargun Mehta in a still from Saunkan Saunkne.
Published on May 16, 2022 04:54 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Saunkan Saunkne has shattered records in the Punjabi film industry with its box office earnings. The romantic comedy film, directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, stars Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira. It is made under the banner of Naad SStudios, Dreamiyata Pvt. Ltd and JR Production House. Also Read| Jayeshbhai Jordaar box office opening weekend collection: Ranveer Singh's film does worse than Dr Strange's week 2 haul

The film tells the story of Nirmal and Nasseb, a happily married couple who yearn to have a child after eight years of marriage. At the suggestion of her mother-in-law, Naseeb persuades Nirmal to have a second marriage with her younger sister Kirna, and the drama unfolds. The film released in the theatres on Friday, May 13, and has done a record-breaking business of over 9 crore on its opening weekend.

As per a report in Box Office India, the film collected almost 9.25 crore nett over the weekend, breaking the record of the 2019 film Shadaa, which had collected 9.08 crore in the first weekend. Saunkan Saunkne also collected 3.90 crore nett on Sunday, breaking Shadaa's record of 3.65 crore. The report says, "The industry has come a long way over the last decade as around 10 years ago a 4 crore nett lifetime total would be a blockbuster film and now it is targeting 4 crore nett on a single day."

Meanwhile, Bollywood films have been struggling to break even over the past few weeks due to the success of South Indian films in the Hindi market. The latest release Jayeshbhai Jordaar has done poor business at the box office despite being produced by Yash Raj Films and starring actors like Ranveer Singh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Boman Irani.

In the case of regional cinema, Punjabi film Saunkan Saunkne broke records, while Marathi film Dharmaveer Mukkam Post Thane also managed a good opening. Both the films were released on the same day as Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Dharmaveer collected 2.05 crore on its opening day.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar collected 3 crore across India on its day 1 of release, and witnessed a slow growth on Sunday, making 4.50-4.75 crore. The film's opening weekend collection is 12 crore nett.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

