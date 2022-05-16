Jayeshbhai Jordaar box office opening weekend collection: Ranveer Singh's film does worse than Dr Strange's week 2 haul

Jayeshbhai Jordaar was released on May 13. The Ranveer Singh-starrer collected ₹3 crore across India on its day 1 of release. On Sunday, the film made ₹4.50-4.75 crore crore. Jayeshbhai Jordaar's opening weekend collection is a disappointing ₹12 crore nett. Also Read: Jayeshbhai Jordaar box office day 2 collection: Ranveer Singh film has a dismal Saturday, earns only ₹4 crore

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar, and stars Ranveer Singh as a simple Gujarati man, who must fight his conservative family to save his unborn daughter. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

According to a report by boxofficeindia.com, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the film made ₹3 crore on day 1, ₹4 crore on day 2 and ₹4.5- 4.75 crore on day 3. Another report from BoxOfficeIndia.com states, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar has taken a poor start which has become the story week in week out as this delayed pre pandemic content makes its way to the cinemas when the audience has little appetite for it. The opening of Jayeshbhai Jordaar is pretty much on the lines of Runway and Jersey so it becomes about that Saturday growth.”

Doctor Strange - In The Multiverse Of Madness minted a total of ₹12 crores in India in it's second weekend. On Sunday, the film made ₹4.50 crore.

In an interview, Ranveer talked about his character in the film. He said, "I found that in playing Jayesh I was able to tap into my own life's experiences. With the odds stacked against oneself, you turn to the power that love gives you. In Jayesh's case, it's the love for his wife and daughter. In my case, it's the love for my parents and my desire to make them proud by achieving something which has propelled me forward. Jayeshbhai and I are both accidental heroes!"

According to Hindustan Times review of the film, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar intends to give out a strong message of ‘beti bachao’ (save the girl child) but then it’s not something we haven’t seen earlier. TV show Na Aana Is Des Laado was on air for over three years and made quite an impact without lacing it with needless humour. In Jayeshbhai Jordaar, there’s a parallel subplot about a town in Haryana called Laadopur, full of wrestlers led by Puneet Issar, where the arrival of a girl child is celebrated and rejoiced. They play a crucial part in the film’s storyline and instantly reminded me of this TV show.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON