Jayeshbhai Jordaar box office day 2 collection: Ranveer Singh film has a dismal Saturday, earns only 4 crore

Yash Raj Films’ latest venture Jayeshbhai Jordaar does not seem to be doing too great at the box office. After a slow start on Friday, the Ranveer Singh film failed to see the much-needed jump on Saturday. Having earned ₹4 crore on Saturday, the film’s total two-day earnings stand at a disappointing ₹7 crore. Industry experts estimate the film may go up to ₹12 crore for the weekend but stands to see a sharp decline after the weekend, which will make breaking even a tough prospect. Also read: Jayeshbhai Jordaar box office day 1 collection: Ranveer Singh film has poor opening, earns only ₹3 crore

Jayeshbhai Jordaar opened with earnings of ₹3 crore on its first day. The film needed to see a big jump on Saturday to keep hopes of a good lifetime run alive. However, the growth was lower than films like Jersey and Runway 34, which themselves performed poorly at the box office. This does not augur well for the Ranveer-starrer.

According to a report in BoxOfficeIndia.com, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar showed growth in the 30% range on Saturday to collect around 3.75-4 crore nett which is not good. The growth on Saturday is less than the likes of Runway 34 and Jersey and those films themselves could not make much gains on Sunday.”

However, the film will recover much of its cost from the digital and TV rights. In the absence of strong theatrical performances, digital rights have been the savior for many Hindi films in the post-pandemic era. “Despite the dull theatrical performance the film will easily be in the black as it fetched good prices from digital and satellite but the film itself has faced rejection. Digital has been a life saver over the past two years and saved many films from losing money,” reads the report.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar stars Ranveer Singh as a mild-mannered Gujarati man up against his conservative family in a bid to save his unborn daughter. The film has been directed by Divyang Thakkar and also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

