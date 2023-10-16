Schedule Unveiled: TwitchCon 2023 promises 3 days of gaming bliss in Las Vegas, Nevada

The highly anticipated annual gaming event, TwitchCon, is making its return, and this time, it's relocating to the Las Vegas Convention Center (West Hall) from October 20 to 22.

Gaming galore: TwitchCon 2023 unleashes epic lineup and schedule in Vegas!(twitch/Instagram)(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This marks the eighth consecutive year of the event being held in North America. However, there's a twist: after seven years in various Californian cities, it's now set to illuminate Las Vegas, Nevada.

TwitchCon 2023 promises a three-day extravaganza filled with gaming enthusiasm, cosplay, meet-and-greets, and more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official website has already published the schedule, offering a wide array of activities, including mini-games, gatherings with creators and the community, and the much-awaited Twitch Rivals competition.

ALSO READ: Twitch streamer Hasan Piker raises $550,000 funds for Palestinian relief amid Israel-Hamas war

Attendees can not only expect to meet their favorite streamers but also have the opportunity to see notable stars such as Michael "Shroud", Blaire "QTCinderella," Maya Higa, Eric "Erobb221," Eric "PointCrow," Ben "CohhCarnage," AustinShows, Will Neff, Emily "ExtraEmily," Nadia, Kaitlyn "Amouranth," Mark "RanbooLive," and many more.

Here's what the schedule for the main event of TwitchCon 2023 looks like:

Friday

Unconventional Paths to Success on Twitch in Non-Gaming 12.00pm - 1.00pm Creator Camp: Path 1 How NASA Brought Moon Missions to Twitch 1.30pm - 2.30pm GivePLZ IRL Streaming: The Most Difficult Game on Twitch 3.30pm - 4.30pm NomNom TwitchCon Drag Showcase 4.30pm - 6.00pm Glitch Theatre Music by Derivakat 6.00pm - 6.45pm Kappa Cabana

Saturday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Great Anime Debate 11.00am - 12,30pm Glitch Theatre Browse and buy a wide variety of art 12.45pm - 1.30pm Artist Alley Shop exclusive merch 2.00pm - 2.30pm Loot Cave Twitch Rivals 1v1 Face-off 2.30pm - 5.30pm Twitch Rivals Arena Creatives Communtiy MeetUp 6.00pm - 7.00pm Communtiy MeetUps 2

Sunday

From Bricks to Pixels: The Lego Communtiy on Twitch 10.30am - 11.30am PJSugar Alveus Sanctuary: Uniting Twitch Users for Conservation 12.00pm - 1.00pm NomNom Your favourite streamers, broadcasting live 1.00pm - 2.00pm Expo Floor True Crime Fanatics with BigBossBoze 2.00pm - 3.00pm Glitch Theater Break It Down: Intro to Breaking (Breakdance) 3.30pm - 5.00pm CoolCat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For those unable to attend in person, Twitch's official channel will be streaming the event live from October 20 to 22. Moreover, individual streamers attending may opt to live stream it on their personal channels, providing an immersive online experience for viewers worldwide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Securing tickets for TwitchCon 2023 is a straightforward process via the official Twitch website. Ticket prices have been set at $149 for a one-day pass (Friday and Saturday) and $229 for a three-day pass, granting attendees the flexibility to choose their preferred experience.

ALSO READ: Jacksfilms accuses SSSniperwolf of ‘doxxing’ him, asks YouTube to demonetise ‘dangerous creator’

Upon ticket purchase, attendees will receive exclusive badges containing a QR code that will be scanned for entry and event access. It's essential to note that tickets are non-refundable, non-exchangeable, and non-transferable, so be sure to plan your visit accordingly.

Purchasers must be at least 13 years old to acquire tickets. If they are under 18, they must be accompanied by a guardian to attend the event, ensuring a secure and enjoyable experience for attendees of all age groups.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Whether you're a devoted Twitch viewer, a passionate gamer, or simply seeking an exhilarating weekend in Las Vegas, TwitchCon 2023 g

uarantees a thrilling, entertaining, and memorable adventure. Mark your calendars for October 20–22, and prepare to immerse yourself in the world of gaming and streaming at its finest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}