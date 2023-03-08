Sean Combs spends quality time with his daughter Love Sean near poolside. Watch adorable video

On Saturday, Sean Combs shared a heartwarming video on his Instagram account, featuring him bonding with his daughter Love Sean. In the clip, the father-daughter duo was seen spending quality time near a pool, and Diddy was all smiles as he posed with his daughter. He referred to her as ‘baby love’ in the video, while he was shirtless and his daughter was dressed in a cute frock. The adorable video received numerous comments from fans, who rushed to the comment section to express their admiration for the father-daughter bonding moment. Many of them shared their love and affection for the duo and praised Diddy for being an amazing dad. (Also read: Love Island's Laura Anderson is expecting her first child with Gary Lucy, shows off her baby bump. See pics)

In the video, the little daughter wore a red checked frock with red matching sunglasses. She completed her look with cute white hairband. Sean was sported shirtless near poolside. His daughter sat on his lap in the clip. He was heard saying, “You're so cool. Daddy loves hanging out with you. It's my favorite thing to do, to hang out with you.” He flashed his radiant smile while little girl smiled wide. He laughed and was all smiles.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sean captioned, “Baby love.” Entrepreneur Bernice Burgos commented, “Beautiful.” Musician Iam Compton wrote, “Hey beauty.” Elie Maroun commented, “Love is a whole vibe.” Mario Winans dropped heart emojis.

Reacting to the adorable post, one of Sean's fans commented, “What diddy is gonna do is take care of his kids.” Another fan wrote, “Awwwww…..she is definitely a daddy’s girl! Look how she smiled for you, the comfort of her daddy. Just awww….Other fan commented, ”A father does not carry a child in a womb for 9 months, but he does carry them forever in his heart." “She is so gorgeous but also how is she this cool already lol”, added one. “It’s the way she Smiled at His wanting to hold her Hand”, wrote other.

