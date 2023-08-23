Serena Williams is a mom again! Tennis icon welcomes second baby girl with husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams became a mother again as she welcomed her second baby with her husband, tech entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian. Alexis shared the news on social media, sharing a picture of the baby girl, who they named Adira River Ohanian. The photo shows Alexis introducing the baby to his older daughter.

“I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful,” the new dad captioned the photo. Addressing Serena, he wrote, “you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter.”

“I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister,” Alexis added, concluding with the quote, “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea."

‘I feel more confident about having a newborn’

Alexis previously spoke with the news outlet PEOPLE, opening up on how his older daughter, Olympia, was “fired up” about a new sibling being on the way to join their family. "No one's more excited than her," the dad said. "She's been wanting this. She's been praying and asking about this for quite some time, so she's very ready."

"We're not first-time parents anymore. I feel more confident about having a newborn, all of those things that I just had zero confidence about with Olympia because I’d never even been around babies at that point in my life," he said at the time. "We're also obviously taking every precaution and doing everything we can to make sure everything goes smoothly for Serena."

‘I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family’

In a 2023 interview, Serena had said that becoming a mother was both an achievement and a challenge. After her retirement from Tennis, she told Vogue that she thought it was unfair that she had to choose between being a mom and a professional tennis player.

"Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family," she said. "I don't think it's fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn't be writing this because I'd be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.”

She added, “"Don't get me wrong: I love being a woman, and I loved every second of being pregnant with Olympia. I was one of those annoying women who adored being pregnant and was working until the day I had to report to the hospital, although things got super complicated on the other side. And I almost did do the impossible: A lot of people don't realize that I was two months' pregnant when I won the Australian Open in 2017. But I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give."

Serena revealed that she never thought about having kids during the early years of her career. "There were times when I've wondered if I should ever bring kids into this world, with all its problems. I was never that confident or comfortable around babies or children, and I figured that if I ever did have a baby, I would have people taking care of it 24/7,” she said.

Serena went on to say that she has “a lot of support.” “But I'm also an incredibly hands-on mother. My husband will tell you I am too hands-on. In five years, Olympia has only spent one 24-hour period away from me. This past year, while I was recovering from a hamstring injury, I got to pick her up from school four or five days a week, and I always looked forward to seeing her face light up when she walked out of the building and saw me waiting there for her. The fact is that nothing is a sacrifice for me when it comes to Olympia,” she said.

