Song Joong-ki pauses Bogota filming amid Covid-19 scare, actor tests negative but asked to self-quarantine

Song Joong-ki has been asked to go under quarantine after his acquaintance was diagnosed with Covid-19. Song Joong-ki had recently resumed filming of his movie Bogotá.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Song Joong-ki in quarantine after coming in contact with Covid-19 patient.

Song Joong-ki, who had recently resumed the filming of his movie Bogotá, has been asked to quarantine after his acquaintance was diagnosed with Covid-19. The Vincenzo star was classified as 'close contact'.

His agency, History D&C has said that acquaintance was diagnosed with Covid-19 on June 30. Soon after, Song Joong-ki was contacted by the disease prevention authorities and got himself tested.

As reported by Soompi, the statement by Song Joong-ki's agency read, "On June 30, an acquaintance of actor Song Joong Ki was informed that they have tested positive for COVID-19, so he cancelled his schedule and underwent pre-emptive testing. Although he tested negative, he was classified as a close contact and was ordered to go into self-quarantine. Therefore, we will halt all his scheduled activities and follow the instructions of the disease prevention authorities."

"We ask for your understanding for causing concern to many people, and we will do our best to follow the directions and guidelines from the disease prevention authorities," they added. Soompi also reports that the actor has paused filming of Bogotá.

Also read: Happy birthday Kim Go-eun: When Lee Min-ho revealed what he admires the most about Goblin star

Song Joong-ki had resumed filming of Bogotá last month. The filming came to a halt last year owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Bogotá began filming in Colombia, in January 2020. About 40 percent of the filming was completed when the pandemic began, forcing the cast and crew to return to Korea in March 2020. The team decided to resume shoot in Korea this year instead of returning to Colombia.

The movie is set in the 1990s with Song Joong-ki essaying the role of Guk Hee, a man facing many hurdles after arriving in Bogotá as a 19-year-old and struggling to make it big in the world of business. The movie also stars Lee Hee-joon and Kwon Hae-hyo.

