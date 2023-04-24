Southwest Airlines responds to Savannah Chrisley's recent claims about being denied to board a flight

Savannah Chrisley recently informed fans about her terrible experience with Southwest Airlines at New York's LaGuardia airport. Chrisley shared on Instagram that she wasn't allowed to board her flight to Tennessee after she refused to check her carry-on bag.

Savannah Chrisley(Twitter)

Chrisley's rant about not being allowed to board her flight, has received a response from the company.

Contrary to Chrisley's accusations, the company shared a statement with People, which read "Our initial reports indicate a different story than the one from the customer's account, as she arrived at the gate late in the boarding process and repeatedly insulted our employee after being asked to gate-check her bag. As a result, the customer was denied boarding on her original flight, and we booked her on a later flight the same day."

Growing Up Chrisley star had shared that a flight attendant was extremely rude to her. In a series of videos on Instagram story, she documented her plight. Talking about the flight attendant, she said "This man right here… um, awful. I went to board my flight and he told me that I had to check my bag. I was like, 'Okay, if you wouldn't mind, I'm gonna take my bag on the flight, see if I can't make it fit and if not, I'll check it."

The 25-year-old had shared how a pilot stepped in her argument with the attendant and tried to convince him to allow her. But the attendant didn't relent.

Recalling the incident, Chrisley had shared that she tried to convince the attendant by explaining how important was the flight to her as she needed to reach home to take care of a 10-year-old. But the attendant didn't change his mind, rather said that he didn't care.

"I had a 10-year-old that I had to absolutely get home to tonight and well, the Southwest attendant said 'I don't care,'" said Chrisley.