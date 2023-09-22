‘Squid Game: The Challenge’: Netflix trailer released; launch date confirmed

Netflix has released the trailer and release date of the upcoming reality series ‘Squid Game: The Challenge.’ The teaser of the show shows 456 contestants competing in a range of games for the record prize money of $4.56M, the highest for any competition-based show.

Release date of the show

“Finally some joy 🥹” wrote a user while, “Most popular show is back 💯,” wrote another.

The Netflix show is all set to begin on November 22, 2023.

Trailer of the show

The trailer has received 810.2K views as of now which are increasing by the minute. The games within the show have been inspired by the Korean show of the same name- which is Netflix's one of the top-watched shows. Interestingly, the challenges will have an element of surprise, different from that on the show, with dozens being eliminated as the game progresses.

UK indies Studio Lambert and The Garden is the producer of the show. Apparently, before being finalised the show went through a series of problems.

Three of the 456 players in the game "Red Light, Green Light," in which players must avoid the attention of a menacing robotic doll, required medical attention due to complications brought on by a cold snap in Britain at Cardington Studios, a former Royal Air Force base in Bedford.

At the time, "all the necessary safety precautions" had been implemented by the program, stated a representative.

However, as revealed by Deadline, the British Health and Safety Executive had first advised producers to appropriately account for risk but finally decided that no more action was required.

Fan reactions

Fans who have previously watched the show are extremely enthusiastic to watch the reality competition series. Many took to social media to share their views on the same.

Squid Game the show, a survival drama series released on Netflix in 2021. The series centers on a covert competition in which 456 participants, many of whom are experiencing severe financial difficulty, risk their lives by participating in a series of lethal kiddie games in an effort to win a reward of $45.6 billion.