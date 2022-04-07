Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sreenivasan shifted to ventilator after undergoing emergency cardiac surgery

Malayalam actor Sreenivasan underwent a cardiac surgery on his 66th birthday. He is now on a ventilator. 
Published on Apr 07, 2022 02:46 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Malayalam veteran actor Sreenivasan, who underwent an emergency surgery after suffering a cardiac arrest on March 31, has been shifted to a ventilator on Wednesday, as per hospital sources. On March 30th, Sreenivasan suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to a private hospital where he underwent a surgery a day later. It was found that he was suffering from triple vessel disease.

As per reports, Sreenivasan underwent the surgery on his 66th birthday. Several fans took to Twitter to wish Sreenivasan speedy recovery.

The multifaceted Sreenivasan is one of the most popular actors in Malayalam industry. He is popular as a scriptwriter, producer, director as well and has dubbed for films for nearly five decades. Having made his acting debut in 1976, he has starred in over 250 films.

He has worked with Malayalam actor Mohanlal in most movies. Their combo has entertained audiences for many years. Some of their popular movies include Varavelpu, Gandhinagar 2nd Street and Nadodikkattu among others.

Sreenivasan's two sons - Vineeth and Dhyan - have created their own mark in the industry.

