Study Group actor Hong Mingi accused of violence; ex-girlfriend alleges assault, threats and abuse

South Korean actor Hong Mingi, who rose to popularity with the K-dramas like Love Your Enemy and Study Group, has come under scrutiny after an influencer, identified as “A”, accused him of dating violence, threats and emotional abuse. The 24-year-old actor is facing the allegations after the influencer shared a detailed account of their alleged relationship on social media on August 19. She also posted a certified legal document issued through a law firm. Dated July 28 and titled “Notice of Legal Action for Illegal Criminal Acts”, the document reportedly outlines several allegations against the actor. Hong's agency, Fable Company, has denied the claims and said it is preparing an official response.

The allegations against Hong Mingi

Hong Mingi controversy: Ex-partner makes shocking allegations of assault, threats and emotional abuse. (Fable Company/WKorea)

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According to Korean media outlet Osen, the influencer's social media post and the legal document, she has accused Mingi of several incidents of alleged physical and emotional abuse during their relationship. She claimed that he once threw a soju bottle in her direction on the street, causing it to break and leaving her frightened. She also alleged that he hit her shoulder, pushed her and grabbed her by the neck.

The influencer further claimed that he became aggressive when he suspected she was seeing another man. According to her account, he made around 40 phone calls before making threatening statements, including, “I was going to kill you both if I found you,” and “I'm going to kill that b**t*rd.”

She also accused him of invading her privacy by secretly checking her phone and KakaoTalk (instant messaging app) conversations because of what she described as his extreme suspicion. Another allegation concerns dangerous driving. She claimed that he rode an electric kickboard while intoxicated, with her accompanying him, and that the incident resulted in serious injuries.

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Claims of emotional abuse

{{^usCountry}} She also alleged that it was a repeated cycle of abusive and affectionate behaviour. The influencer alleged that he would become verbally or physically aggressive and later act affectionate towards her, including attempting to initiate physical intimacy. She said she initially misunderstood this behaviour and believed it came from love. However, after their relationship ended, she said she gradually came to understand what had happened as “clear violence and exploitation”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also alleged that it was a repeated cycle of abusive and affectionate behaviour. The influencer alleged that he would become verbally or physically aggressive and later act affectionate towards her, including attempting to initiate physical intimacy. She said she initially misunderstood this behaviour and believed it came from love. However, after their relationship ended, she said she gradually came to understand what had happened as “clear violence and exploitation”. {{/usCountry}}

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The influencer said the experience also had a lasting impact on her mental health. She claimed she suffered from night sweats, trembling and sleepless nights because of fear, eventually opening up to her parents and deciding to take legal action. She also made allegations concerning Mingi's pet dog, Leo. Despite the actor having shared the dog publicly on social media, she claimed he would verbally abuse and kick the animal in private.

She further alleged that after the legal notice was sent to his residence, Mingi left Leo alone at home for three to four days and went into hiding. These claims have also not been independently verified, and she has since deleted her Instagram story.

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Why the influencer went public

Explaining why she decided to share her allegations publicly, she said she did not want the matter to turn into gossip or become a media story. However, she felt compelled to speak out because she believed Hong had not acknowledged the alleged harm he had caused. She wrote on her Instagram, “I do not wish for this incident to become gossip or news coverage. However, I am posting this because the person who does not know what he did wrong needs to reflect, acknowledge his faults as a human being before being an actor, and sincerely apologize to me.”

Hong Mingi's agency denies the allegations

Hong's agency, Fable Company, has rejected the accusations. According to reports, the agency said, "This is not true," while adding that it had been preparing to respond to the issue for some time. The agency is expected to release a more detailed statement. Mingi also has not yet publicly addressed the allegations.

Who is Hong Mingi?

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Born on March 12, 2002, Hong Mingi began his acting career in 2020 and has steadily taken on supporting and notable roles in Korean dramas. He played the younger version of Ju Ji Hoon in Love Your Enemy (2024) and later appeared in Study Group (2025), Crushology 101 (2025) and Trigger (2025). He recently appeared in the series Doctor on the Edge (2026).

He has also completed filming for the second season of Study Group. In 2026, Hong received a Best New Actor – Television nomination at the Baeksang Arts Awards for his performance in To My Beloved Thief.