Su From So: JP Thuminad-Raj B Shetty’s film has laughs galore, with a much bigger picture at play

Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty’s (of Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana and Toby fame, both of which are available on OTTplay Premium) latest theatrical presentation is a horror-comedy that he has produced and acted in. Called Su From So, this one, like Toby, presents Kannada cinema with a new filmmaker. This time around, he supported the vision of Tulu theatre artiste and occasional film actor JP Thuminad, who is best remembered for his role as Deepak in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B. Released in theatres on July 25, 2025, without much fanfare, the film banked heavily on word-of-mouth publicity from its paid premieres and that paid off richly. A still from JP Thuminad's Kannada directorial debut, Su From So

Su From So is currently the highest grossing Kannada film of 2025 after only 5 days at the box office, even as overseas and dubbed versions releases are still pending. The film has been garnering rave reviews for blending a poignant social commentary about toxic masculinity and the plight of women at the receiving end of it, with laughs galore. Audiences across age groups have been thronging movie halls and the narrative on social media is that Raj and JP have delivered the most entertaining film of the year.

Su From So is far more than just a hilarious comedy

If one follows the comments that have been dropping on social media about Su From So, most are about how hilarious the film is from start-to-finish. The situational comedy, delivered by actors like Shaneel Gautham, Deepak Rai Panaje, Prakash Thuminad, Mime Ramadas and Pushparaj Bollar, among others, is what is being discussed widely. JP’s film, though, is not mindless comedy that follows the ‘possession’ of a young man by a spirit from a neighbouring village – Sulochana from Someshwar.

It also provides social commentary on toxic masculinity and misogyny, as told from the perspective of Bhanu, a brilliant Sandhya Arekere, whose mother Sulochana, is the ‘spirit’ possessing Ashoka (JP). A middle-aged unmarried woman, with no one to protect her after her mother’s demise, Bhanu’s plight begins at home and follows her everywhere she goes, with all the men in her surrounding, including her uncle, having nothing but indecent intentions with her. As Bhanu pours her heart out to her ‘mother’, it triggers an introspection and call for action in Ashoka, which is the true highlight of Su From So.

The Kannada original Su From So had a limited release in the rest of India, but it will soon be available with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. Dulquer Salmaan releases the Malayalam version on August 1, the Telugu one follows on August 8, while Anil Thadani will present the Hindi version, which does not have a confirmed date yet. The film’s overseas theatrical journey also begins on August 1, in countries like the US, Germany, etc.