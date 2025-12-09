Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Kapur says Delhi HC doesn't have jurisdiction to injunct on his foreign assets in US and UK

Priya Sachdev Kapur, the widow of Sunjay Kapur, is involved in a legal dispute over his multimillion-dollar estate. The trouble began when his children, with his former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor, approached the Delhi High Court, claiming Priya forged Sunjay’s will. The turn of events took a fresh twist as on Tuesday, Priya and her minor son, contended before the Delhi High Court that it does not have jurisdiction to injunct them from dealing with foreign assets in the UK and the US. (Also read: Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Kapur tells Delhi HC it is ‘healthy tradition’ for husband to give all his assets to his wife) Priya Sachdev and Karisma Kapoor's children are embroiled in a legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's estate.

What Priya stated

According to the latest update by news agency PTI, Priya Kapur's counsel has stated that the issue of foreign assets is a matter of foreign jurisdiction. Hence, the Delhi High Court cannot stop them from seeking the title of Sunjay's immovable properties abroad.

Justice Jyoti Singh, who heard the injunction application that was filed by Karisma Kapoor's children to restrain Priya Kapur from alienating them from Sunjay's assets, further asked the parties to file their written submissions in the matter. The date for consideration has been listed on December 22.

The interim application was filed in a suit of Karisma Kapoor's children. It claimed that their late father's purported will of his assets was reportedly worth ₹30,000 crore.

Meanwhile, Akhil Sibal, appearing for Priya's minor son, argued that the mother has no intention to sell the shares in Aureus Investments Pvt Ltd (AIPL). The shares were transferred to her after her husband's death. However, he went on to press on the fact that with regards to immovable assets in the US and the UK, the high court here has no jurisdiction to pass a status quo order regarding them.

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who represented Karisma's children, added that in such a case, the court could pass an order restraining Priya Kapur from "misusing the (alleged) forged will" to seek title of the properties located abroad.

More details

Priya is currently fighting a high-profile legal battle over the estate. Karisma’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, with their mother acting as legal guardian, filed the case. They, along with Sunjay’s mother and sister, have raised questions about the will's authenticity.

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer. He died in June in London while playing a polo match. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003 to 2016, and they had two children together. He married Priya in 2017.