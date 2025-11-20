Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Kapur tells Delhi HC it is ‘healthy tradition’ for husband to give all his assets to his wife

In the ongoing legal battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s estate, Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, had levelled fresh allegations against their stepmother, Priya Sachdev. On Thursday, Priya's representative told the Delhi High Court that it is a ‘healthy tradition’ for a husband to give all his assets to his wife. (Also read: Priya Kapur performs hawan at home for ‘protection, peace and prosperity’ amid court battle over Sunjay Kapur's estate) Priya Sachdev and Karisma Kapoor's children are embroiled in a legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's estate.

On sharing assets

On Thursday, Priya Kapur's counsel stated that the same tradition was in place when her father-in-law (Sunjay's father) gave everything to his wife, Rani Kapur, in his 'will'. As per news agency PTI, "There is nothing suspicious about a husband giving everything in his assets to his wife. As is the case in my father-in-law's 'will' where everything was given to his wife. It is a healthy tradition which perhaps has been maintained," stated senior advocate Rajiv Nayar who is representing Priya Kapur.

More details

Advocate Nayar also went on share that claimed that a printout of the will was shown to Sunjay Kapur on February 10, 2025. It was Sunjay who suggested some changes which were to be made in the draft. Thereafter, the last modifications to the same draft were made on March 17, 2025. This modification was done while Sunjay was in Goa. He added that Priya Kapur's will and Sunjay's will were made together on the same day, which is customary for a husband and wife.

Priya is currently fighting a high-profile legal battle over the estate. Karisma’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, with their mother acting as legal guardian, filed the case. They, along with Sunjay’s mother and sister, have raised questions about the will's authenticity.

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer. He died in June in London while playing a polo match. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003 to 2016, and they had two children together. He married Priya in 2017.