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Swastika Mukherjee says she won't be able to vote in the West Bengal Assembly Elections for this reason

Swastika Mukherjee was not able to vote during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after her name did not appear on the list.

Apr 23, 2026 02:19 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Actor Swastika Mukherjee, who predominantly works in Bengali cinemaand has appeared in Bollywood projects like Paatal Lok and Qala, has shared that she won't be able to cast her vote in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. While speaking to News18 Bangla, the actor shared that she did not have the time or opportunity to ensure her name was listed after what happened two years ago.

Swastika Mukherjee has shared that she won't be able to vote in 2026 too.

In 2024, both she and her sister (Ajopa Mukherjee) were unable to cast their votes. While Swastika had lost her voting card, her sister, despite having a voting card couldn’t exercise her right to vote.

What Swastika said

During the chat, Swastika said, “I am certain that my name is not on the voter list. To make my name appear on the list, I have to make calls to a few people and stay at home during that process. I did not have the time or the opportunity to do those things.”

She went on to add that she is hopeful that she will cast her vote next time. “If my name is there on the voters list next time, I will definitely vote.”

At an election rally at Dum Dum in the eastern fringes of Kolkata, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on Mamata Banerjee, accusing her party of using "infiltrators as a vote bank". Meanwhile, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused Shah of disrespecting women through how he addressed Mamata Banerjee as 'Ayeee Didi'.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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