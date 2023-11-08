Taylor Swift’s friend Brittany Mahomes wants to be a matchmaker for Sophie Turner, would love to ‘set her up’: report

It has been revealed that Taylor Swift’s new friend Brittany Mahomes is planning to play matchmaker for Sophie Turner amid the latter’s divorce with Joe Jonas. The former soccer player wants to find a partner for Sophie, Us Weekly reported.

Brittany Mahomes (L) is planning to play matchmaker for Sophie Turner (R) (brittanylynne/Instagram, sophiet/Instagram)

“Brittany knows Sophie is newly single and has hung [out] with her before when Sophie attended one of the [Kansas City Chiefs] games,” a source told the outlet. “She would love to help play matchmaker.”

The source added that Brittany thinks Sophie is a “doll” and “would love to set her up” with one of the friends of her husband Patrick Mahomes. Brittany and Sophie were seen hanging out together late last week. They were spotted walking out of the luxurious New York City sushi joint Bond Street. The two had a night out with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne. Brittany and Sophie had cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs at their game against the New York Jets in October before that.

Taylor and Sophie, on the other hand, have been friends for several years. Page Six reported that Taylor offered Sophie a place in her Tribecca home, along with her children, while she and Joe settled their custody dispute.

Brittany and Taylor, meanwhile, have been growing close amid rumours of romance between Taylor and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. “Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor,” a source told Us Weekly in October. “They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time.”

A source also told the publication that Brittany “is having a blast” spending time with Taylor and her friends. “She loves making new friends and loves how down-to-earth Sophie, Gigi, Selena and Cara all are,” the insider said.

