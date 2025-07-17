Thanal: Here’s when Atharvaa’s Tamil action thriller will hit theatres

Actor Atharvaa, who was recently seen in Tamil film DNA, has announced that his next film Thanal will release on August 29. The Tamil film is touted to be an action thriller and is directed by Ravindra Madhava. Actor Atharvaa

Atharvaa gears up for next release soon with Thanal

Thanal is an upcoming Tamil film starring actors Atharvaa, Ashwin Kakumanu and Lavanya Tripathi. The film had been in the making for a while with the makers recently confirming the release date. Thanal is all set to release in theatres on August 29, just two weeks after the release of Rajinikanth's Coolie.

In the film Thanal, helmed by Ravindra Madhava, actor Ashwin Kakumanu will play the antagonist. The film will revolve around two men who are forced to turn into a villain and hero due to circumstances. The ensemble star cast of the film also includes Azhagam Perumal, Bose Venkat, Sha Ra, Barani, Thoufiq, Sarvhaa, Selva Lakshmi Priya, Bhaarath, and Pradeep Vijayan among others. The technical crew of Thanal includes composer Justin Prabhakaran, cinematographer Sakthi Saravanan and editor Kalaivanan.

Atharvaa’s DNA on OTT

Meanwhile Atharvaa’s recent release DNA, a thriller drama co-starring Nimisha Sajayan is gearing up for OTT release. The film is set to stream on JioHotstar from July 18 and you can watch it with OTTplay Premium subscription. Directed by Nelson Venkatesan, the film revolves around a couple whose newborn child goes missing at the hospital within hours of giving birth.

There are also other films of the actor that you can stream on OTTplay Premium. These include Paradesi in which Atharvaa collaborated with director Bala for a period film about tea estate labourers during the colonial rule. Atharvaa’s other films like hyperlink crime drama Nirangal Moondru, romantic thriller Baana Kaathadi, and sports drama Eetti are also some unique watches to stream.

Atharvaa also is part of Parasakthi, the film headlined by Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Sudha Kongara. Sreeleela and Ravi Mohan are part of the cast with a release date yet to be announced.