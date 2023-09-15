'That's super rude': X users blast Whoopi Goldberg for asking Alyssa Farah Griffin if she was pregnant on ‘The View’

Several fans are outraged after Whoopi Goldberg randomly asked her co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, if she was pregnant. In a video posted to X, ‘The View’ host is seen talking about the state of America. However, she suddenly broke off and asked Alyssa if she was pregnant.

“Too much has happened in the country for the rot to have not been there,” said Woopi, “And it doesn’t have to be black folks or Native American folks. It’s folks who come from other places.”

She said that she found it hard to watch the people disregard each other in the US. She then suddenly looked at Alyssa and said, “Are you pregnant?”

“No,” Alyssa yelled. “Oh my God.” She added, “You can’t say that with my mother-in-law here. Who has been dying for me to get pregnant.”

Alyssa asked Whoopi if she looked pregnant, to which she replied, “yes!” “I just got a vibe,” Whoopi said, later starting to apologise.

Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin joined the conversation, saying they should take bets. “I’m very open to be pregnant soon,” Alyssa said. “But I am not blessed to be pregnant yet.” Alyssa added that he and her husband were “thinking about it.”

‘That's super rude to ask another woman on live tv’

X users found Whoopi’s question inappropriate, with one user commenting on theviral video, “That's super rude to ask another woman on live tv. Why not ask while they are preparing for the show beforehand?” “That was so incredibly RUDE,” one user said, while another wrote, “his was so inappropriate to ask Alyssa if she is pregnant! We could never ask this at our places of employment!!!!” “Shocker with a dash of embarrassment,” one user said, while another wrote, “Beyond rude! If she is, let her announce it when she wants to.”

