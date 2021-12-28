Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Others / Tovino Thomas says he ‘called off a few movies’ after working with ‘confused’ director, almost quit acting
others

Tovino Thomas says he ‘called off a few movies’ after working with ‘confused’ director, almost quit acting

Tovino Thomas said that he almost gave up on acting after a bad experience on a film with a ‘confused’ director. He took a three-month break after the film in question and wondered if he should even return.
Tovino Thomas said that he once took a three-month break after working with a ‘confused’ director.
Published on Dec 28, 2021 08:01 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Tovino Thomas said that he is scared of ‘confused’ directors and recalled how he almost quit acting after working with one such person. He was speaking at the Netflix Actors’ Roundtable 2021.

During the session, Raveena Tandon and Taapsee Pannu said that they get thrown off when a director does not stick to his/her vision and the character graph discussed during the narration of the film. They said that the lack of clarity in the director’s mind reflects badly on them because actors are the ones blamed in reviews. Tovino concurred with them.

“I worked with such directors. I generally don’t take many breaks. That’s how the Malayalam industry works, we work back to back. But after this one movie, I called off a few movies. I took a three-month break. I travelled. That’s when I asked myself – should I come back to the industry or not?” he said.

RELATED STORIES

“Certain things are not in our hands. We trust some directors. While narrating the stories, they are excellent. But when it comes to filmmaking, it is very different. If the director is confused, we will come to know within three-four days. We cannot call off the shooting because a lot of people are involved. And most of the time, the lead actors will be blamed, not the director,” he added.

Also see | Minnal Murali movie review: Kerala delivers India’s first great superhero film

Tovino is known for his roles in films such as ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi, 7th Day, Mayanadi and Uyare. Recently, he was seen in the Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali, in which he plays a man who gets superpowers after being struck by lightning. The film, directed by Basil Joseph, released on Netflix last week to largely positive reviews.

Tovino’s upcoming projects include Naaradan, Thallumala and Anweshippin Kandethum.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
tovino thomas
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs South Africa Live Score
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Ratan Tata
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP