Tovino Thomas slams those doubting his nationalism after supporting students; Vismaya Mohanlal raises questions

The events in New Delhi during the Chalo Sansad march have left many across the country shaken, including celebrities who are using their voices to condemn what happened. As student protesters were lathi-charged and tear gassed by the Delhi police during their march to the Parliament from Jantar Mantar, Tovino Thomas and Mohanlal’s daughter Vismayi have spoken out against it. (Also Read: Vijay Varma slams those threatening to unfollow him over support for CJP students' march: ‘Chup chap bhi kar sakte ho’)

Tovino Thomas slams those questioning his nationalism

Tovino Thomas and Vismaya Mohanlal have condemned what happened on Monday in Delhi.

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Tovino posted a note on his Instagram on Tuesday, condemning the way the protest was handled. “Right and wrong may be relative, but this is certainly NOT the way to handle a peaceful protest. When the future generation of a nation speaks up, and their voices are met with repressive force, it is the future itself that is being stamped down. It is faith in democracy that is being drained away,” read his note.

He then questioned why police action was taken against the students, writing, “What did these students do wrong? Did they destroy property? Did they resort to violence? What exactly did they do to deserve this treatment? To every person protesting for a just cause, peacefully, in any part of our country, I extend my wholehearted solidarity. The right to dissent is not a threat to democracy; in fact it is one of its foundations.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Malayalam actor ended his note with a disclaimer: “And to anyone about to question my sense of nationalism, I know myself better than you do. This goes beyond politics, religion, and every other form of division. My politics is humanity. My belief is peace. Jai Hind.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Malayalam actor ended his note with a disclaimer: “And to anyone about to question my sense of nationalism, I know myself better than you do. This goes beyond politics, religion, and every other form of division. My politics is humanity. My belief is peace. Jai Hind.” {{/usCountry}}

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Vismaya Mohanlal raises important questions

Vismaya also condemned the events of Monday on her Instagram Stories by re-posting a note with a heartbreak emoji. “Tear gas. Lathi phanges. Students injured, Roads blocked. Metro stations closed. Heavy barricading across the city-Internet Suspension. You don't have to agree with the protesters. You don't have to support their demands. You don't even have to like the organizations involved,” read the note.

“But if the response to citizens raising their voices is overwhelming force instead of dialogue, every one of us should stop and ask what kind of democracy we are becoming. Because tomorrow, it could be you asking to be heard. Your city. Your neighbourhood. Your own family,” further read the note re-shared by Mohanlal’s daughter, adding, “My question to all of you is simple: Do you genuinely believe this is how a democracy should respond to its own citizens?”

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Vismaya Mohanlal's note about the students' protest.

The Cockroach Janata Party and Sonam Wangchuk have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET exams and the paper leak. The march on Monday was planned on the first day of the Monsoon session. The CJP has been criticised after the march for the absence of the founding members during the police action. Founder Abhijeet Dipke has since apologised and taken accountability.