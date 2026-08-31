Tovino Thomas warns fans about scamster impersonating him from this email ID: ‘Have not authorised anyone’

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has warned fans about a scammer impersonating him and sending emails. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor even flagged the ID through which the emails are being sent. He asked fans not to fall for such scams online, urging them to help others avoid such impersonation, too.

Tovino Thomas flags scamster’s email ID

Tovino Thomas asked fans to be wary of scams being made in his name.

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On Monday, Tovino took to his Instagram Stories and wrote in all caps, “IMPORTANT NOTICE - IMPERSONATION ALERT.” Explaining what happened, he added, “Please be informed that someone is impersonating me and falsely using my identity to send emails to multiple people. The emails are being sent from the following address: tovinothomas79@gmail.com. Please note that this email address is not associated with me, and I have not authorised anyone to communicate on my behalf using this address.”

He further urged fans not to share their personal information with such scamsters, writing, “I strongly request everyone to not respond, share any personal information, click on links, make payments, or act upon any requests received from this email ID. If you receive an email from this address, please report it as spam/phishing and delete it immediately. Kindly share this information with anyone who may have received such emails so that they do not fall victim to this impersonation.”

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{{^usCountry}} Tovino ended his note with, “Please stay alert and verify the source before responding to any communication claiming to be from me. Thank you for your understanding and support.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tovino ended his note with, “Please stay alert and verify the source before responding to any communication claiming to be from me. Thank you for your understanding and support.” {{/usCountry}}

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Tovino Thomas' note on his Instagram Stories.

Tovino Thomas’ recent work

Tovino rose to fame in the Malayalam film industry for his work in ABCD (2013), 7th Day (2014), and Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015). He achieved pan-India fame after Netflix released the superhero film Minnal Murali (2021) during the pandemic. He launched his own production house, Tovino Thomas Productions, the same year. This year, Tovino starred in Pallichattambi and Athiradi. He also played extended cameos in Balan: The Boy and Khalifa: The Ruler. He last produced Maranamass with Basil Joseph in the lead in 2025.

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The actor played an extended cameo in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra last year in dual roles as a chathan (goblin) named Michael and his evil brother Maathan. Lokah 2 will star him in the lead with the film exploring the chathan folklore. A video featuring him and actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan’s odiyan (shapeshifter) Charlie was released after Lokah’s release to announce the sequel. However, the makers have yet to provide an official update, even though the first film grossed ₹300 crore worldwide.