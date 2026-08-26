Toxic box office collection day 1 (updated live): Yash film beats Dhurandhar day 1 in just morning shows, crosses 48 cr

Toxic box office collection day 1: The Rocking Star is back and how. Unbothered by negative reviews, unaffected by a delay, and braving all the chatter about violence and intimate scenes, Yash’s latest release, Toxic, has taken a running start at the ticket window. The Geetu Mohandas directorial released in cinemas on Wednesday for the Onam holiday, and its opening day collection has been bumper, breaking records across India and in various languages.

Toxic box office update till 2 PM

Toxic box office collection: Yash on a promotional poster of the film.

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Toxic was always expected to have a great start pan-India. But even after accounting for the high expectations, Toxic is racing ahead at a breakneck pace. The film opened to packed houses across India, led by the original Kannada version. Sacnilk reported that by 2 PM on release day, the film had already earned ₹48.53 crore net across India. This was led by the Hindi version of the film, which had netted ₹23+ crore. The Kannada version was not too far behind, crossing ₹10 crore by noon, and registering a staggering occupancy of 85% in morning shows. The Telugu dubbed version has also performed well, while the Tamil and Malayalam versions are somewhat lagging behind.

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Toxic beats Dhurandhar’s day 1 haul by morning

{{^usCountry}} Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar was a ₹1300-crore blockbuster last year, the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Toxic is outpacing it by a staggering margin. Dhurandhar opened at ₹28 crore net in December, going on to build on a solid word-of-mouth from thereon. Toxic crossed Dhurandhar’s entire day 1 haul with just the morning shows. Most trade experts are banking on the film to go past the ₹80-crore mark by the end of the day. It will, however, fall short of KGF Chapter 2’s all-time Kannada industry record of a ₹116-crore day 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar was a ₹1300-crore blockbuster last year, the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Toxic is outpacing it by a staggering margin. Dhurandhar opened at ₹28 crore net in December, going on to build on a solid word-of-mouth from thereon. Toxic crossed Dhurandhar’s entire day 1 haul with just the morning shows. Most trade experts are banking on the film to go past the ₹80-crore mark by the end of the day. It will, however, fall short of KGF Chapter 2’s all-time Kannada industry record of a ₹116-crore day 1. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Why did Toxic have such a strong box office opening despite mixed reviews? Toxic's strong box office opening can be attributed to high expectations, aggressive advance bookings, and Yash's immense popularity, which drew audiences to theaters despite mixed reactions. How much did Toxic earn on its first day of release? Toxic earned ₹48.53 crore net across India by 2 PM on its opening day, and overall projections suggest it may reach up to ₹100 crore worldwide on its first day. What are the main themes explored in the movie Toxic? Toxic explores themes of generational trauma, identity, and the impact of a troubled childhood on adult relationships, particularly through the character of Raya and his complex journey.

This response was evident by how the advance bookings for Toxic shattered records. Pre-sales opened at around 6 AM on Friday, August 21. By Wednesday morning as the advance bookings ended after five frenetic days, Toxic had sold over 18 lakh tickets, grossing just under ₹60 crore for day 1.

All about Toxic

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film has released in theatres on August 26. Toxic has been in the news for its steamy, intimate scenes and sequences that appear to show women in a not-so-favourable light through imagery and dialogue. The film was cleared by the CBFC with no cuts and an A-rating.