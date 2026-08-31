Toxic box office day 6 (updated live): Yash-starrer sees another dip on its first Monday, mints 5 crore so far

Toxic box office collection day 6 (updated live): Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. After multiple delays, the Geetu Mohandas directorial with Yash in the lead role was released in theatres last Wednesday amid high expectations from fans. Reactions to the film were largely unfavourable, with fans disappointed with the incoherent screenplay and excessive violence. After a bumper start, the film showed momentum over the weekend. All eyes are now on how the film performs on its first Monday.

Can Toxic pass the crucial Monday test?

Toxic box office collection day 6 (updated live): The action thriller features Yash in his bloodiest avatar yet.

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Let's look at the film's record so far. Yash shouldered the second-best opening in Kannada cinema history with ₹101 crore net ( ₹120 crore gross) across India on its opening day. The film registered the second-best opening for an Indian film in the domestic market this year, behind only Dhurandhar 2’s historic ₹103 crore start. But Saturday saw a dip, with only ₹37.65 crore. Many projected that the film would pick up on the weekend, but that didn't happen either, as Toxic collected only ₹25.15 crore on Saturday and ₹23 crore on Sunday.

Toxic collection on Monday by 7 PM

The downward spiral for Toxic is a worrying sign. Although the film has crossed the ₹200 crore mark in India's net collections, its daily collections have continued to decline since its record opening. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film collected only ₹5.16 crore by 7 PM on Monday. This takes the film's total India net collection to ₹219.26 crore so far.

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Deep Dive Why is the box office performance of Toxic declining after its strong opening? Toxic opened with a massive ₹101 crore but has seen a steady decline in collections due to unfavorable audience reactions and criticism regarding its screenplay and violent content. How does Toxic's box office performance compare to Yash's previous films? Toxic has earned less than half of what Yash's last film, KGF Chapter 2, made in its first five days, which was ₹430.15 crore, highlighting a significant drop in performance. What criticisms has Toxic received since its release? Toxic has faced backlash for its incoherent screenplay, excessive violence, and portrayal of female characters, leading to mixed reviews from both critics and audiences.

{{^usCountry}} Toxic has earned less than half of what Yash's last juggernaut, KGF Chapter 2, earned in its first five days in India. KGF Chapter 2 had minted ₹430.15 crore in net collections in India within five days of its release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Toxic has earned less than half of what Yash's last juggernaut, KGF Chapter 2, earned in its first five days in India. KGF Chapter 2 had minted ₹430.15 crore in net collections in India within five days of its release. {{/usCountry}}

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All about Toxic

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film has released in theatres on August 26. Toxic has been in the news for its steamy, intimate scenes and sequences that appear to show women in a not-so-favourable light through imagery and dialogue. The film was cleared by the CBFC with no cuts and an A-rating. Set in Goa, still under Portuguese rule even as the rest of India had achieved Independence, it tells the story of a gangster’s rise and fall from power.